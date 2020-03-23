Angela Booth

Become A Freelance Writer: It’s Time To Build Your Dream Life

Freelance writer: from zero to hero

I’ve been coaching writers since the 1990s. In 2002, I began offering writing programs. Freelance Power is the program I wish had been available when I started writing. I could have saved 10 to 15 years of struggle.

It took at least 15 years until I developed the proper freelance mindset. You can develop it in 12 weeks—even if you’re a complete newbie to professional writing.

On the other hand, you may be writing already, but you’re unhappy with your income and clients. You feel that you could be much more successful if only you knew how.

