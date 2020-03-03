Discovering The Benefits Of Herbal Teas

Stressed? Try herbal teas. They work.
A friend recommended a “relaxation” blend of tea when I worked 12-hour days for weeks and developed severe tummy pain. Initially I ignored her suggestion.
A visit to the doctor got me a subscription. Tests revealed nothing. I couldn’t take pills forever, so the next time I doubled over from pain, I took my friend’s advice and tried the relaxation blend.
A day later, my spasms had eased. Moreover, I felt less tense and concentrated more easily. Maybe there was something to herbal teas?