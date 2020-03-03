Fiction Writing: Goals For You, And For Your Characters

Your fictional characters: they need goals too
Just as you need goals, so do your fictional characters.
Failing to motivate your characters means that you don’t have a plot.
From Debra Dixon’s excellent book, GMC: Goal, Motivation, and Conflict:
Commercial fiction readers expect your characters to have goals, to be motivated, and to face conflict. They expect you to answer four simple questions.
Who = character
What = goal
Why = motivation
Why not = conflict
Try applying What, Why, Why Not, to the characters in your current WIP (work in progress.)