Freelance Blogging: Tips To Streamline Your Services

Freelance blogging: with blog gigs plentiful, be selective

Tim says he’s surprised at how quickly his blogging services became popular. “I took on everything I could get for months. That was a mistake. When we’re back to normal and I start a new marketing push, I’ll target a specific niche,” he said.

He’s rethinking his blog writing process too. “I’m hiring a virtual assistant—I’ve been spending more time on business chores than on writing. I also want to speed up my writing because I charge by the project, not by the hour.”

Are you in the same situation? If you’ve got freelance blogging clients, let’s look at how you can streamline your services.