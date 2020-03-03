The Bestseller Strategy: Mystery, Thriller, Suspense (Final SALE)

How to write a bestseller: the bestselling novelist of all time
As her website points out, Agatha Christie is outsold only by the Bible and Shakespeare:
(She) is the best-selling novelist of all time. She is best known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, as well as the world’s longest-running play – The Mousetrap.
It’s estimated that Agatha Christie has sold around two billion novels.
A century has passed since The Bodley Head published her novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles, featuring Hercule Poirot. (Several publishers rejected the novel, showing amazingly poor judgment.)
Ms Christie died in 1971, but she’s still a bestseller today.