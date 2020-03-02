The Easy And Free Book Marketing Solution

Why do authors (whether self-publishing or not) hate marketing? My pet theory is that authors hate it because they’re exhausted: they start their marketing push too late.

Once I’ve finished a book and published it, I’m done. Every last inspiration and happy insight I had on the topic, or about the novel, has gone into the book.

The solution’s simple: why not market while you’re writing? Amazon gives you a powerful facility. New authors can use it to begin to build a relationship with potential readers. Established authors can grow their readership, while reminding current readers of their backlist.