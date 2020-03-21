Angela Booth

The Ultimate List of Trello Tips and Tricks

Quickly moving a card from one list to another

Did you start adding a card and realised you’re in the wrong list? Click “Add card” in the right list without saving the started card and everything you added will move to the newly opened card in the right list.

Drag and drop multiple attachments onto a card

You’re going to like this if you attach a lot of documents and media in Trello. Just select as many files as you want and drop them onto your card.

Create new cards from a spreadsheet or list

Add your to-do lists as individual cards in Trello with only one click. Copy the whole list (a column in a spreadsheet, or any other list of separated lines) and paste it into a new card. Trello will ask you if you want to keep them it in one card or split into separate ones.

via timenotes.io

