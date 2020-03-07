Tools To Smooth Your Self-Publishing Journey

If you’re an indie author, chances are that you’re a part-timer. You have a full time job, a family, and little time to write. You may also find some areas of writing, publishing, and marketing a challenge.

I received some questions about the apps I use, and covered some of them.

Indie author: apps to help you

In this post on writing when you have no time, I discussed apps like Evernote, Ulysses, and Day One, which save time, and help you to write.

The theme of this post was “write faster,” and we discussed Scrivener and Vellum. Both apps are a huge help for self-publishing authors.