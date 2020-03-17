Work From Home: 5 Steps For Relaxed Productivity

Work from home: keep track of minutes and hours

If you want to get things done, you need a plan.

I created an easy daily plan for Mandy; I know it works. I use it myself and have suggested variations of it to many students over the years.

Your first step is a morning review.

1. Morning review: what’s today’s major task?

No matter how long or short your To Do list, choose ONE task you must get done, no matter what.

It helps to create a Daily Log, so you can track how you’re spending your time. As soon as I hit my computer each morning, I create a new Daily Log note in my Journal notebook in Evernote. Whenever I think of it—every hour or so—I note the time, and what I’ve been doing.