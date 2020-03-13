Angela Booth

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success.

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, "Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense".

Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days (Final SALE)

“Isn’t a novella just a short novel?”

In a word, no.

When you write a novella, you have a smaller canvas on which to tell your story, so you’ll have a smaller cast of characters, and fewer complications.

That said, you need as much suspense for a novella as you do for a novel; a focus on character development is vital.

Consider novellas for your self-publishing plans (they’re fast to write)

Novellas are faster to write than novels. With a word count of between 20,000 and 40,000 words, you can produce two novellas in the time it takes you to write one novel.

(If you wish, you can write a novella in seven days.)

