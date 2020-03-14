Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days (Final SALE) | Main

Your Side Hustle: Can You Turn A Hobby Into A Business?

How to turn your hobby into a side hustle: start with research

Before you invest money and time into developing your side hustle, do a little research.

Start with Google. Enter “sell my (whatever-you-want-to-sell LOCATION)” into the search query box, without quotes.

You’ll see how many people are operating locally.

Patty’s tip: start your side hustle with local sales

If you’re like Patty and want to sell home-sewn items like clutches and purses, enter that into Google, or Facebook, with your location. Although you can sell globally, try selling your items locally first.

Why start by selling locally? Because you can get feedback on what works, instantly.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on March 14, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts