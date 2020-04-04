4 Tips To Help You To Begin Your Novel

One writer, a former freelance writing student, said she’s tried writing fiction during NaNoWriMo, but hasn’t published a novel yet.

She wants some help. “How do I write a good novel? What’s the secret?” She asked.

Writing fiction: start writing

The only secret I know is: start writing. Keep writing. Every novel you write is different. As long as you have a story you’re telling and keep writing, you’ll do well.

Initially, focus on your story. I encourage my students to write a blurb as soon as possible for this reason. Story and plot are different things. Start with your story. Your plot is what your characters do to achieve the goals of the story.

(More on story and plot below.)