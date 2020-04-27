A Writing Journal: 3 Tips To Ease Stress And Improve Your Writing

A writing journal: how often should you write in it?
A writing journal helps you to:
- Dump your feelings of helplessness and isolation into it (journaling is therapeutic);
- Feel in control: once you rid yourself of negativity and despair, you’ll become inspired;
- Become a force of positivity to everyone around you. Misery is toxic.
The question I get most often about journaling: “how often should I journal?”
That depends on you.
If you’re stressed, journal your thoughts and feelings. You’ll be surprised that when you dump your junk into your journal, you’ll be calmer. Moreover, you’ll begin to see the benefits of your situation.