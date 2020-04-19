Achieving Your Goals: Life Has Changed, So Change Your Goals

Review your goals: are they still achievable?

Chances are that your goals are still achievable, in some form. If they are, create new deadlines and plans. Keep them flexible. If you’re still on lockdown, then you won’t be able to put your plans into effect immediately.

Many of the staff at the marketing agency where I work have been furloughed. Our clients are struggling to stay viable.

When we get back to work, we’ll need to develop new strategies for our remaining clients—and find new clients too.

Can you radically change your goals?

If you’re jobless, you’ll need to change your goals.