Freelance Writing: Stay Creative And Rebuild Your Business

Spend time writing each day, even if it’s only ten minutes.
Your freelance writing focus: what did you write today?
Writing is therapeutic, so make sure that you write, whether or not someone is paying you for your writing immediately.
This might be the time to:
- Start an income-generating blog;
- Write and self-publish your first novel;
- Build an online group for writers in your area or city;
- Develop a new specialty;
- Study something new, so once things open up, you’ve got a new string to your bow.