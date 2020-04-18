How To Incorporate Brilliant New Ideas In Your Fiction

It’s usually best to complete a first draft, then revise and edit. But what if you get compelling ideas and want to incorporate them immediately?

Perhaps you’re writing a mystery. Halfway through the novel you decide that your killer is now the housemaid, rather than the butler. Instead of continuing with the first draft, you decide that you’ll go back and rewrite from the beginning.

When you’re writing fiction, be flexible

Every novel and every short story is a new adventure for fiction writers. You make hundreds of choices in every writing session and must trust your intuition. It’s all you have.

It’s best to be flexible. Let’s look at your options.