Self-Publishing And “Real” Publishing: Tips For New Authors - peneloperedmont.com

Self-publishing—the big question: is it “real” publishing?
An aspiring author in the group asked: “Self-publishing’s not real publishing, is it?”
Some years ago now, there was a stigma to self-publishing. That’s gone. Today many bestselling authors self-publish their books.
A good portion of our group’s members are unpublished and want the dream: to be traditionally published, so that they can see their books in their local bookshop.
Let’s look at how to get started; you can choose your publishing model later.
Start by thinking about your genre (category.)