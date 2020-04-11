Writing Fiction: 4 Tips To Build Narrative Drive (Suspense)

Writing fiction made easier: leave out the boring bits
Narrative drive is all about EMOTIONS.
Specifically: curiosity and worry/ anxiety.
I’m sure you’ve heard authors recommending that you “leave out the boring bits” when you’re writing fiction. In the immortal words of Elmore Leonard:
Try to leave out the part that readers tend to skip. Think of what you skip reading a novel: thick paragraphs of prose you can see have too many words in them.
These tips will get you started implementing narrative drive in your fiction.