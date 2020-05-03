3 Fiction Writing Tips: Curiosity Creates Bestsellers

Fiction writing: when they’re curious, readers keep reading

From Lisa Cron, in Wired for Story: The Writer’s Guide to Using Brain Science to Hook Readers from the Very First Sentence:

… being curious is necessary for survival (What’s that rustling in the bushes?), nature encourages it… once your curiosity is roused as a reader, you have an emotional, vested interest in finding out what happens next.

When readers want to know what happens next, they’ll keep reading, long past their bedtime.

So — HOW do you arouse your readers’ curiosity?

Let’s look at three tips to help you to do that.