Book Marketing NOW: 10 Savvy Ways To Sell More Books

Although I’m a copywriter in my other writing life, I’m not a huge fan of paid marketing. Today, it’s essential, but please keep in mind: your social media supports paid advertising.

Years ago, back in the typewriter/ newspaper age, it used to be a truism that people need to see your name seven to ten times before they’d buy from you.

These days, marketers believe it takes a least 50 times. No one has time to read attentively. We’ve all got the attention spans of hyperactive fleas. Your prospective readers must become familiar with you.

Important: please keep the 30-Day Rule, and “50 times” in mind

If you do, you won’t find book marketing boring. Show up. Keep showing up. From memory, there are some four million books on the Kindle Store, so you need to promote yours.

Let’s look at some savvy ways to sell more books. These methods aren’t in any special order.