Freelance Writing: Easy Tips For Absolute Beginners

What do you know?

Make a list. What do you know? Perhaps you work in a real estate agent’s office. Maybe your sister works in a jewelry store. A friend’s brother works in finance.

How well do you know those fields? You may not know them very well; that’s fine. You’ve got contacts—people of whom you can ask questions.

Choose an area about which you can write. The only proviso about your area (niche) is this: you’re interested in it and you’d like to learn more about it.

Who do you know?

Now you’ve chosen a niche, it’s time to make a list of who you know in this niche.

Let’s say that you’ve chosen the real estate/ property market niche. Divide the “who you know” people into two groups:

  • The people who work for companies which might hire you;
  • Your resources: knowledgeable people you can ask questions when you get a gig.

