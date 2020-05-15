Freelance Writing: Easy Tips For Absolute Beginners

What do you know?
Make a list. What do you know? Perhaps you work in a real estate agent’s office. Maybe your sister works in a jewelry store. A friend’s brother works in finance.
How well do you know those fields? You may not know them very well; that’s fine. You’ve got contacts—people of whom you can ask questions.
Choose an area about which you can write. The only proviso about your area (niche) is this: you’re interested in it and you’d like to learn more about it.
Who do you know?
Now you’ve chosen a niche, it’s time to make a list of who you know in this niche.
Let’s say that you’ve chosen the real estate/ property market niche. Divide the “who you know” people into two groups:
- The people who work for companies which might hire you;
- Your resources: knowledgeable people you can ask questions when you get a gig.