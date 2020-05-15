Marketing For Writers Who Hate Marketing: Resources

Marketing for writers: four books to help

Marketing is a real hassle for many writers. Yes—it’s a hassle for me too, even though I like marketing. The challenge is always finding the time to do it.

Over the years I’ve written many blog posts and several short and practical books about marketing.

Let’s look at the books, and what they cover.

Use social media and be consistent with your marketing

Many writers have given up on social media, because you need to be consistent. This needn’t mean that you spend an hour a day or even an hour a week.

Use any spare minutes you have.