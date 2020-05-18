Trello Tips For Stressed Writers And Authors

1. Stress less with a Decision Journal and board

If you’re stressed over a decision you need to make, journaling will help. Over the years, I’ve discovered that not only am I more relaxed when I journal, I’m more productive too.

Have you heard of a Decision Journal? I heard about this form of journaling at Trello’s blog:

A decision journal… (can be) something you’ll use for reflection. By documenting and periodically reviewing the decisions you make over time, you’ll get a better grasp on your state of mind and identify things like trends or common traps you find yourself falling into.

If you tend to second-guess yourself once you’ve made a decision, as I do, you’ll find a Decision Journal useful. Recently, I dithered over whether I should continue a series of novels, or jump into a new genre.