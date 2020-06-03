Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« 4 Vital Storytelling Tips To Increase Sales | Main | Love Jane Austen? Books You Shouldn’t Miss »

3 Ways To Write Fiction From Your Life

Someone once said that if you’ve survived your childhood, you have more than enough material to write all the novels you want.

You can turn your life into fiction, or nonfiction. Your choice. Your memories, your ideas, and your emotions, come together as creative inspiration. It’s a natural process; no effort required.

Emotions are key. Readers read novels to be entertained; to feel, rather than to think. They also read in order to make sense of their own lives. Novels are not real, they’re constructed. However, they can feel intensely real to readers, and this is what readers what: an emotional experience.

An important point: you’re not using your life as it is, or was. Real inspiration lies deeper than your thoughts and even your memories.

The best way to get started writing your novel is just to start. Let’s look at three easy ways to do that.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on June 13, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts