3 Ways To Write Fiction From Your Life

Someone once said that if you’ve survived your childhood, you have more than enough material to write all the novels you want.

You can turn your life into fiction, or nonfiction. Your choice. Your memories, your ideas, and your emotions, come together as creative inspiration. It’s a natural process; no effort required.

Emotions are key. Readers read novels to be entertained; to feel, rather than to think. They also read in order to make sense of their own lives. Novels are not real, they’re constructed. However, they can feel intensely real to readers, and this is what readers what: an emotional experience.

An important point: you’re not using your life as it is, or was. Real inspiration lies deeper than your thoughts and even your memories.

The best way to get started writing your novel is just to start. Let’s look at three easy ways to do that.