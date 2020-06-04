4 Vital Storytelling Tips To Increase Sales

2. Write in scenes to maintain suspense
Scenes are the building blocks of your fiction. In the 21st century, every reader understands drama. TV and movie stories are delivered in scenes. If you want lots of readers, you need to learn to deliver your stories in scenes too.
Readers are impatient. They just want the story. Deliver. Show, rather than tell. “Showing” means writing in scenes.
Devote time to learning how to write scenes. Include these elements in your scenes to maintain suspense:
- Setting;
- Character development;
- Sensory details — sight, sound, and more;
- Plotting — movement on the story question.