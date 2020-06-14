Love Jane Austen? Books You Shouldn’t Miss

Fiction and nonfiction
On the fiction side, you have her own novels, of course. I reread Pride and Prejudice every few years and always manage to find something new in the book.
More fiction: the 2019 Sanditon TV series is on my download list, so I want to reread Sanditon again before I view the series.
In nonfiction, if you love the Regency period, you’ll enjoy Ian Kelly’s immensely readable Beau Brummell: The Ultimate Man of Style. Also fun: I’m listening to Lucy Worsley’s Jane Austen at Home: A Biography as an audio book while I sew. (BTW, if you sew, check out the article Sew Like Jane Austen.)