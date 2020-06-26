Writing Fiction: Outlining Tips For Pantsers

Is writing fiction more challenging for pantsers?
We discussed whether writing fiction is more challenging for pantsers.
In some ways it is, because:
- Revision takes longer;
- Chances are we’ll hit a dead end at least once per book;
- Not knowing where you’re headed is frustrating and stressful. It’s tempting to procrastinate when we have “blah” days: “I’ll write tomorrow, because I can’t focus today…”
Since strategies for outlining and pantsing are highly subjective, what works for one author may not work for you.
Here are several tips I found useful.