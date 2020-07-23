Blog Research For Success: Find Blog Niches Fast

Blog research isn’t optional if you want to succeed
The biggest challenge when I’m mentoring a new blogger is encouraging him to take a few easy steps before he leaps forward. Without research, his leap forward will take him right off a cliff.
Way back when, from around 2003 to 2010, you could research keywords and create a blog and be sure that you could make money. Over those years, I created hundreds of blogs, because… why not? It was fun and easy.
That world has long gone.
WordPress users produce about 70 million new posts and 77 million new comments monthly in 2020.