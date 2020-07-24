Freelance Writer: 3 Steps From Aspiring Writer To Pro

Start by creating your calling card.
1. Introduce yourself: create your calling card
Listen up: people hire people they know.
Getting known starts with an introduction to you and the writing services you provide as a freelance writer.
Before the dawn of the web, introducing yourself to potential clients cost money. You’d send out letters of introduction (LOIs) via postal mail. When you got a nibble, you’d send an information packet to the prospect. Sending out ten or 20 of these packets a week became very expensive.
Today, you can introduce yourself and your services for next to nothing.