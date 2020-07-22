Getting Things Done For Writers: 4 Tips To Increase Your Output

We’ve discussed Getting Things Done several times at our writers’ group meetings. Some members are keen on it, others not so much.
Getting things done: create your own Inbox
Over the years, I’ve tried the complete system several times. I have both David Allen’s books. To be honest, what helps me most is the concept of a universal Inbox.
Your “Inbox” isn’t your email inbox. It’s a collection: where you put materials before you organize them. I used to have many notebooks, both digital and paper. I’m a stationery addict, so I still have that, but Evernote is my preferred Inbox.
This article shows how to use Trello in the Inbox process:
I discovered how to make Trello line up perfectly to power my GTD workflow… Trello is especially useful for the “Collect,” “Process,” and “Organize” phases…