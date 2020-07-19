New Writer: 3 Ways To Get Inspired And Write

New writer? Build a writing habit
You need a routine. When you have a routine, writing fits into your day; you don’t have to think about—you just do it.
Here’s how to build a writing habit:
- Schedule half an hour to sit at your computer, every day. At this stage, your goal is to build a habit of sitting. Words will come if you avoid pressuring yourself. (If you’re anxious, start by scheduling ten minutes for your daily “sit”.)
- Open a new computer file and write 50 words. Any words.
- Ta da! You’re done for the day.