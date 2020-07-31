Self-Publishing Nonfiction Books Today: 3 Sales Tips

Self-publishing nonfiction: don’t give up if you believe in your book
We chatted about his options, which include retargeting the book. (Not ad retargeting, although that’s a similar concept.)
When you retarget a book and republish, you aim for a different group of book buyers. That can mean:
- Changing the title and blurb;
- Developing a new cover;
- (Sometimes) revising the text;
- (Always) creating new marketing campaigns.
My friend was unsure. I suggested he wait a few months to see whether the book started moving. In the meantime, he could write something else. Something short. (See below.)