Self-Publishing Nonfiction Books Today: 3 Sales Tips

Self-publishing nonfiction: don’t give up if you believe in your book

We chatted about his options, which include retargeting the book. (Not ad retargeting, although that’s a similar concept.)

When you retarget a book and republish, you aim for a different group of book buyers. That can mean:

Changing the title and blurb;

Developing a new cover;

(Sometimes) revising the text;

(Always) creating new marketing campaigns.

My friend was unsure. I suggested he wait a few months to see whether the book started moving. In the meantime, he could write something else. Something short. (See below.)