Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Book Marketing: 3 Tips For Free Publicity To Sell More Books | Main | Your New Bullet Journal: 4 Savvy Ideas You Can Use Today »

Writing Career: Tiny Gigs Can Build A Great Business

My preference is for working with a mix of companies (read on to discover why), rather than focusing on large companies.

Build a writing career one small gig at a time

At various times in my career, I’ve worked for multinational companies. Here’s the reality: when a behemoth goes down, they take lots of little companies with them.

Cash flow matters. Therefore, it makes sense to accept lots of little projects because big companies have a way of ensuring that they hang onto their money as long as they can. In effect, small companies act as bankers to larger ones.

Smaller companies pay within 30 days, mostly. Big companies might pay in 90 days… Or not. It can take months of chasing a large company for money before they pay up.

Here are a couple of tips to help you to build a great writing career on tiny gigs.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on July 27, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts