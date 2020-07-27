Writing Career: Tiny Gigs Can Build A Great Business

My preference is for working with a mix of companies (read on to discover why), rather than focusing on large companies.

Build a writing career one small gig at a time

At various times in my career, I’ve worked for multinational companies. Here’s the reality: when a behemoth goes down, they take lots of little companies with them.

Cash flow matters. Therefore, it makes sense to accept lots of little projects because big companies have a way of ensuring that they hang onto their money as long as they can. In effect, small companies act as bankers to larger ones.

Smaller companies pay within 30 days, mostly. Big companies might pay in 90 days… Or not. It can take months of chasing a large company for money before they pay up.

Here are a couple of tips to help you to build a great writing career on tiny gigs.