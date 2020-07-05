Angela Booth

Writing Fiction: Find Great Ideas For Your Next Novel

Writing fiction: finding the “perfect” idea

Many authors procrastinate because their ideas don’t seem big enough. They want inspiration to flash down like a bolt of lightning, hitting them with an idea which delivers a bestselling book.

Unfortunately, even after you’re inspired with an amazing idea, you’ll need to develop it and that may be difficult.

One author in our group said that she’d worked with an idea for six months before she gave up on the novel. “I got bogged down in research,” she said. “Time passed. I wasn’t writing. Finally I realized that I could spend another six months on research and still not feel comfortable writing the novel.”

