Writing Fiction: Start With People To Avoid Plot Disasters

Character and plot work together

I’ll go into detail on characters and plot interaction soon, but in the meantime, some quick tips from the meeting:

  • Pay attention to your family, friends, TV, videos etc. What arouses an emotional reaction in you? Which people do you instantly love or hate? Why? (We had a 20-minute discussion on what someone’s actions mean: someone who’s perpetually late, etc.)
  • Emotion is everything.
  • People are what they do every day. Consider a character’s name (you can change it later), age, job, plus the character’s biggest WANT. (Your character may be unaware of what he wants. He says he wants something, but his actions reveal his real desires.)

