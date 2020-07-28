Your New Bullet Journal: 4 Savvy Ideas You Can Use Today

Take your journal with you everywhere. Choose a notebook which fits easily into your bag. And speaking of notebooks, get one with numbered pages so you don’t need to number the pages yourself.
2. If you’re writing fiction, use your BuJo to track your scenes
Your journal can make all the difference when it comes to writing fiction. Create Collections for plot, characters, revision ideas—whatever makes sense to you.
From this article on using a BuJo for fiction:
Keep a one-sentence summary of each scene in a BuJo “Scenes List” Collection while you’re writing. Then, on even the foggiest day, reading your Scenes List catches you up on the action of your novel.