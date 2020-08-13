Angela Booth

13 Tips for Promoting Yourself Without Sounding like a Jerk

Be a learner, and share what you’re learning

Another reason to avoid words like ‘expert’ and ‘guru’ is people might think you’ve stopped learning, and are no longer open to new ideas or new ways thinking.

I’m not interested in hearing from people who think they know everything there is to know about a topic. I want to hear from people who are still learning by gathering knowledge and asking questions.

And then sharing what they’ve learned with others.

So don’t be afraid to let people know you’re still learning. Share what you’ve learned. Share the things you’ve tried that haven’t worked as well as those that have. And never stop, because you will never know everything.

