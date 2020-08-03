3 Tips For Bullet Journal Beginners

You can spend a lot of time rewriting and copying notes you’ve taken in your bullet journal.
Try these ideas to cut down on these activities:
- Whenever you create a reference item like a price list in your bullet journal, consider snapping a photo of it. I keep these kinds of photos in Evernote, but you can print out a photo, and add it a Reference Collection BuJo.
- Paste notes into your BuJo. For example, when you scribble items onto a sticky note, paste it in. Or you may have scribbled notes on a notepad — just paste the sheet into your bullet journal, or use washi tape to create a tip-in.