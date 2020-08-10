40+ Best Productivity Apps to Achieve More in 2020

Best apps for user experience

Productivity tools are supposed to remove distractions and help you get more done – not make life more difficult for you. This means usability is paramount and, while all of the apps in this list offer solid user experiences, there are a few that still stand out.

Before I explain why, here are the top three apps I’m recommending, based on user experience:

Serene Toggl Wunderlist

I’ll take a closer look at each of these in a moment but, first, I’ll explain what I’ve based this decision on – because user experience is a subjective thing.