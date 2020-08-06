6 Strategies for Overcoming Obstacles That Hold You Back from Success

What Would You Do?

When you’re too close to an obstacle, it does look like a huge wall that blocks out the sun. In all the years of coaching clients with this strategy, I’ve never heard the same answer. The question is:

“If it feels like a huge wall, how would you like to get past it if you could using magic, super heroes, or anything else to instantly destroy it?”

I’ve heard people say they’d tunnel under it. They’d go along the wall until they came to the end. They’d climb over it, get Thor’s hammer and destroy it, or take it down brick-by-brick. But it’s never the same answer.

These crazy, impossible solutions to the wall give us clues on the best way to get over obstacles.