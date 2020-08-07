Beating Writer's Block 2020: How These Top 6 Apps will Help You Beat that Monster

HabitStreak: The Daily Tracker

We can't deny that most writers are procrastinators thanks to writer's block or any distraction along the way. This app solves this issue for you as it helps you track your daily tasks and have it registered in the system, making it possible for you to follow in a consistent and succeeding day. Apart from able to take notes of the user's daily tasks, HabitStreak can also send your every day a report of what you have accomplished or what you have missed that needs to be completed.

This app may be a regular tracker app but will eventually lead you then to a healthier habit and prevent you from procrastinating.