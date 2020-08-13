Conflict Thesaurus Entry: Losing One's Temper

Conflict: Losing One’s Temper
Category: Power struggles, increased pressure and ticking clocks, failures and mistakes, relationship friction, duty and responsibilities, moral dilemmas and temptation, losing an advantage, loss of control, ego, no-win situations, miscellaneous challenges
Examples:
A character can lose their temper in any circumstance, with any person. The severity of the situation (and, therefore, the fallout) will depend on a number of factors:
The Environment
At work
In the bedroom
In a media interview
In the principal’s office
What if your novel's main character lost his temper?