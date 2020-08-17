Get Paid To Write Blogs: Turn Your Hobby Into A Career

The steps will work for you too.

Before we get into that, a tip: the best writing jobs aren’t advertised. So you need to get proactive to find gigs. They’re out there.

1. You’re the expert: choose your topic(s)

What do you know? What are you interested in? Make a list of your experience and expertise. For example, Ashley comes from a farming family. Her parents run sheep and have diversified into growing almonds.

Ashley trained as a teacher, but ended up taking a job in industry. She’s got lots of areas she knows and about which she could blog.

Make a list of areas about which you know.

Your next step: research.