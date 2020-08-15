Angela Booth

How To Manage Your Content Marketing Projects with ClickUp

The task templates include consistent information like:

  • Naming convention: I identify each post with “Blog Post” to keep the order consistent and the intent clear across other tasks and projects. I start with “Blog Post” and then follow it with the topic of the post, such as “Blog Post: Project Success Factors.” The topic of the post is also the name of the task.
  • Draft link: We use Google Docs and include a link to the draft that is accessible by our whole team, but a field for the draft is included in the task template
  • Post info: We also include prompts for the topic research, like the keywords we’re trying to target, the keyword difficulty and more.
  • Creative Brief/outline: Also in the task description, I’ll essentially include the creative brief here as well (though I don’t often create one if I’m writing the post myself!) This would include information on the point of view of the topic, any must-have mentions and potentially an outline for how the post should go.

via clickup.com

I'm a new ClickUp user. From my experience so far, I LOVE the templates. :-)

