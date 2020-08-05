Kindle Publishing: Is It Too Late To Get Started?

Over the past few weeks several readers have asked whether it’s too late to get into Kindle publishing and how to get started. They also wanted to know how much they should “pay a publisher.” (Read on.)

I won’t get into an argument about self-publishing versus traditional publishing, because the strategy you choose depends on:

You and what you hope to achieve; and

Whether or not you get an offer from a publisher if you want to pursue traditional publishing.

As for authors paying publishers, here’s all you need to know: publishers pay YOU.