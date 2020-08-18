Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« 12 Ways to Effectively Promote a New Product or Service | WordStream | Main

‘Mind Hacking’ Your Way to Self-Improvement

“The first step is to understand what you want, and why you don’t have it right now.”

There is a significant caveat, though. As with most things in life, you can’t have it all, and the promise of this possibility is tempered with human limits. “The world is like a giant App store,” Slawuta says, returning to her tech analogies, and our brains have limited processing power and hard-drive capacity. “We can learn anything, but not everything. The first step is to understand what you want, and why you don’t have it right now,” she adds, while also considering the benefits of not having a desired trait, “because there are always hidden costs and benefits.”

via 99u.adobe.com

Posted by on August 18, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts