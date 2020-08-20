New Fiction Author: 3 Tips To Write Page-Turners (Feel And Write)

New fiction author: feel it, write it (it’s all about the EMOTIONS)

When I’m working with new fiction writing students I’m thrilled when they begin thinking about emotions in their story characters—and in their readers.

Your readers read your fiction to immerse themselves in another world; a world you create. For a short time, you’ll take readers away from the stress of everyday life. You make them feel.

Let’s look at some tips to help.

1. It’s all about feelings: what do you feel?

Pay attention to what you feel, as you read in your favorite genre. Think about the emotions the characters feel: do you feel them? Why? What did the writer do, which drew you into the story, so that your emotions became engaged?

It helps to read a novel twice when you want to study an element of fiction. In your first reading, you’re caught up in the story.