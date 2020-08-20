(NEW) Write Commercial Fiction: Storytelling For Fun And Profit — Angela Booth's Online Writing Classes and Programs

In today’s world, you act as your own publisher

You choose:

A book idea you know will sell;

A concept for a series you know will sell. (An aside: today, even if you win a publishing contract from a traditional publisher, you’ll still have to come up with ideas and concepts on your own.)

It’s no wonder authors are confused. Writing fiction which sells isn’t as simple as “writing to market”. There’s much more to it than that. You have to understand the market and how your books can fit into it.

Our new program helps you to do that.