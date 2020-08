Over the past couple of months several writers have talked about slowing sales, so let’s look at ways you can boost sales of your nonfiction book with a couple of quick edits.

Your nonfiction book: sometimes you can generate sales with a few simple edits

You may be able to boost sales with a few minor adjustments when you review:

Your book’s categories/ genre; and

The blurb (book description.)

Let’s start with categorization.