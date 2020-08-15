Pay Attention: The Art of Noticing

Draw what you see

Photography can be the default mode now that we all have cameras constantly within arms length on our phones. Instead of taking a picture the next time you see something interesting, why not draw it? No artistic ability is necessary, and you don’t have to show the drawing to anyone else.

When you’re tempted to reach for your phone out of boredom, go for your notebook instead (you can even find a cheap one that’s sized like your phone). You don’t have to draw everything, just draw one thing. Then repeat every day until you fill your notebook.